JANUARY 04, 2017

Statement from the WBC regarding Alexander Povetkin’s positive test for the banned substance ostarine: “On December 16, 2016, [testing organization] VADA notified the WBC that Alexander Povetkin's anti-doping test taken from his December 6, 2016. [Povetkin was set to battle Bermane Stiverne for the WBC interim heavyweight title]. A sample yielded an adverse analytical finding for the banned substance ostarine. The WBC Rules and Regulations provide that Povetkin can request that: (1) the B sample be tested; and (2) he or his designated representatives [can] witness the opening of the B sample container. Povetkin has made the requests set forth above. The opening of the B sample container is scheduled to take place at the University of California Los Angeles laboratory on January 5th. The WBC is still investigating the circumstances of Povetkin's positive test. The WBC will issue a final ruling on the matter after it completes its investigation and it receives the B Sample anti-doping tests results.”



JANUARY 04, 2017

Press Release: Texas lightweight Jerry "The Corpus Christi Kid" Belmontes has decided to hang up his gloves and cross over to the business side of boxing. Belmontes (final pro record: 21-10)began fighting at age 10. He lost a WBC lightweight title shot to Omar Figueroa in 2014 by split decision. Boxingtalk wishes him a successful retirement.



JANUARY 04, 2017

Press Release: England’s Anthony Crolla (31-5-3) will challenge Jorge Linares (41-3) in a rematch for the WBA lightweight championship at England’s Manchester Arena on March 25th, live on Sky Sports. Also at stake will be the bogus WBC diamond belt. Crolla and Linares met in the same venue in September with the Venezuelan coming out on top, ending Crolla’s winning run with the WBA title.



JANUARY 04, 2017

According to the Patriot Ledger, Massachusetts light heavyweight Manny Lopes has passed away “after losing his interior battle against depression and drugs.” Lopes, just 32 years old, fought professionally from 2007 through 2010, compiling a record of 5-0-2. His career was derailed by hand injuries, which in turn led to his introduction with prescription pain killers. Lopes was also 23-1 as an amateur. Lopes’ former promoter, Jimmy Burchfield has announced that a February 4th show in Rhode Island will feature a ten count in Lopes’ honor. Boxingtalk extends its deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Manny Lopes. –Scott Shaffer





JANUARY 04, 2017

Press Release: Anthony Yigit (18-0-1, 7 KOs) has a new date set for his vacant European 140-pound championship clash against England's Lenny Daws (30-4-2, 11 KOs). The postponed fight will now take place on February 11th at the Westcroft Leisure Centre in Carshalton, London. Yigit was originally scheduled to meet the former British champion on December 17th, but with just a week to go before the fight, Daws was ruled out with a back injury. Yigit can become the first Swedish fighter to claim the European crown since Anders Eklund in 1987 if he is able to overcome Daws on February 11th.



JANUARY 03, 2017

Press Release: The fight for the vacant WBC 122-pound title has landed in England at the Hull Ice Arena on February 25th, live on Sky Sports. With Japan’s Hozumi Hasegawa retiring, England’s Gavin McDonnell (16-0-2) can create British boxing history when he takes on Rey Vargas (28-0) for the vacant title. Victory for McDonnell would see him join twin brother and WBA regular bantamweight champion as the first British twins to achieve world title status.



JANUARY 03, 2017

GL: How is everything going in preparation for January 14 and what can we expect to see from you on fight night? "Preparation has been going great and I"m hoping for another knockout." GL: What do you know about Joshua Tufte? "Actually, we were in camp together for one of Klitschko's fights. He's a cool guy and I know him personally, but I don't think he brings anything special to the table. But he is tough, so I know I have to be ready."



JANUARY 03, 2017

GL: How is everything going preparation for January 14 and what can expect to see from you on fight night? "Everything is great man, I've got the best sparring as usual. Me and my trainer have been working hard and you can expect an exciting fight and a dominant victory."



JANUARY 03, 2017





BOXINGTALK PROSPECT WATCH: JULIAN SOSA

By G. Leon



Undefeated up and comer in action on January 14 at Barclay Center





GL: Congrats on landing the fight on January 14. How has everything been going in training camp and what can we expect to see from you on fight night? "I'm very excited about having my second appearance at the Barclay's, I'm plannin to put on a good performance if not the best performance I've had a chance to put on. I won 2016 prospect of the year and I want to put on my best performance in my first fight of 2017. I feel like I need to come back with a strong bang, so I want to look very impressive so I can continue to fight on big shows like this and win a few more fans when they see me. I'm just trying to go very hard for this fight and I expect myself to put on one of the best performances I ever have."



JANUARY 03, 2017

GL: How is everything going in preparation for January 14 and what can we expect to see from you on fight night? "Training and preparation going well and according to plan. Sparring with Derevyanchenko and Daniel Jacobs, among many excellent fighters. You can expect a very exciting fight for sure!"



JANUARY 02, 2017

HL: So now that you're a promotional free agent, will you sign with another promoter or promote your own shows? "Right now I'm enjoying the Holiday's with my family and leaving that job to my advisor. He's going to be exploring every option and then come back to me with the ones that he thinks make the most sense. If it's promoting myself, then that's what we'll do, if it's aligning with another promoter, that's what we'll do. I am going to do what's best for me and the fighters I'm promoting."





JANUARY 02, 2017

GL: What's the lastest and greatest Superman? "I'm training hard, I'm here in Detroit, Michigan in training camp, I'm doing some great work. I boxed twelve rounds today, I feel great and I"m looking forward to this January 21st fight at the Sun Bank Arena in Trenton, New Jersey.



JANUARY 02, 2017

Press Release: Rivera Promotions Entertainment (RPE) will present its inaugural show on Thursday night, January 19th at the Worcester Palladium in Worcester, Massachsuetts. It will mark the first pro boxing event in that city in five years. 2015 New England Golden Gloves champion Irvin Gonzalez (4-0, 4 KOs), fighting out of Worcester, will be showcased in the six-round junior lightweight main event against Mexico’s Oscar Eduardo Quezada (2-1, 1 KO). Tickets are on sale at www.ThePalladium.net.





DECEMBER 31, 2016





EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: DON KING

By G. Leon



"Donald Trump will make America Great Again-give him the chance to!"





GL: I'm sure you're disappointed with the Stiverne-Povetkin fight getting cancelled due to Povetkin's second failed test. What can you tell us about it DK? "Yes I'm very disappointed. Let me say Greg, we worked very hard, we spent a lot of money, over $2.6M. Some money to pay some bills that had to be paid, $1.5M in the purse, $300,000 in getting him prepared for the fight knowing that we had a million and a half coming, and it's been one problem after another. And they were trying to build around him (Stiverne) as you can see by having another guy on standby to take the fight on one days notice, but they didn't know that the guy who got the fight was writing me and trying to get worth for his fighter while he was getting ready to replace Bermane and not realizing that Bermane was my fighter too. The game goes on, but the idea of it is, it's a very disappointing thing, very expensive and very damaging. Two world title fights consecutive like this, I think the WBC is going to have to make some kind of a strong ruling there because otherwise they lose their credibility and I don't want that to happen. Jose Sulaiman and myself worked very hard to build the prestige, honor and integrity of the WBC and I don't think it should just be cast asunder."



DECEMBER 31, 2016